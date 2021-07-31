Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will post $40.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.39 million and the lowest is $39.80 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $39.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $171.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.08 million to $176.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $234.75 million, with estimates ranging from $208.16 million to $266.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 159.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 134,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 6.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 150.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $505.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.66. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

