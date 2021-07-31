Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF remained flat at $$95.31 during trading hours on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $69.98 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.33.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

