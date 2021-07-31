Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

CGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 664,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $90.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.10. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. Cognex’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

