Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 52,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Shares of CHRS opened at $13.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $988.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

