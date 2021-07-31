Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on CLPBY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coloplast A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

CLPBY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.3652 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.