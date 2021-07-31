ColossusXT Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,128.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $14,128.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001983 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007933 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001335 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,059,294,712 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

