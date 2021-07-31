CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COMM. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of CommScope stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,854. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. CommScope has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $29,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CommScope by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 463.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,471 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 1,140.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,212,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after buying an additional 1,114,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,564,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,398,000 after buying an additional 1,021,185 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.