Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ESXB opened at $10.60 on Friday. Community Bankers Trust has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01.

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

