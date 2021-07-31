Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Announces Earnings Results

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Community Bankers Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 69,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,919. Community Bankers Trust has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

