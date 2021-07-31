Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

CYH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,788,000. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,538 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 3,374.9% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 1,126,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at $12,437,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

