Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 127,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,387,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $10,615,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.87. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

