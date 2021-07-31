Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium stock remained flat at $$36.50 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $36.50.
About Compagnie Plastic Omnium
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.