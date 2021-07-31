Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium stock remained flat at $$36.50 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

About Compagnie Plastic Omnium

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

