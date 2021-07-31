Comparing Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get NeoGames alerts:

This table compares NeoGames and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGames N/A N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -92.44% -52.40%

This table compares NeoGames and Allied Esports Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGames $49.20 million 21.58 $6.51 million $0.39 123.72 Allied Esports Entertainment $3.21 million 24.14 -$45.06 million N/A N/A

NeoGames has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of NeoGames shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NeoGames and Allied Esports Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGames 0 0 4 0 3.00 Allied Esports Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

NeoGames presently has a consensus price target of $40.25, suggesting a potential downside of 16.58%. Given NeoGames’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NeoGames is more favorable than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Summary

NeoGames beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. was incorporated on 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events. The company also operates ClubWPT, an online poker club; PlayWPT, a web and mobile social poker product; and Alpha8, a social poker product. In addition, it engages in the brand and music licensing business. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.