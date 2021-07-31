Comparing Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $6.99 billion 0.63 $271.21 million N/A N/A Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição $9.95 billion 0.16 $422.73 million $0.79 7.66

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has higher revenue and earnings than Sendas Distribuidora.

Profitability

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição 3.51% 12.28% 3.52%

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sendas Distribuidora and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 0 0 N/A Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição 0 2 1 0 2.33

Summary

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição beats Sendas Distribuidora on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems. It also offers medications and cosmetics at its drugstores; and non-food products at gas stations, as well as rents commercial spaces and e-commerce sales. The company operates its supermarkets under the banners of PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar, Extra Supermercado, Mercado Extra, and Compre Bem; hypermarkets under the banner of Extra Hiper; and proximity stores under the banners of Mini Extra, Minuto PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar, PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar Adega, and Aliados Minimercado; and gas stations and drugstores under the banners of Extra and PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar, as well as sells its products through its Websites, paodeacucar.com and clubeextra.com.br. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 696 stores, 74 gas stations, and 103 drugstores in 15 Brazilian states and the Federal District, as well as 15 distribution centers and warehouses across Brazil. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

