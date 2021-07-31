Comparing Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) & EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

EHang has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senior has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EHang and Senior’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang -48.90% -30.32% -18.90% Senior N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EHang and Senior’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $27.60 million 52.23 -$13.43 million ($0.24) -109.58 Senior $942.05 million 0.80 -$218.57 million ($0.01) -179.64

EHang has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Senior. Senior is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EHang, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EHang and Senior, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 1 0 0 2.00 Senior 0 2 0 0 2.00

EHang presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.48%. Given EHang’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EHang is more favorable than Senior.

Summary

Senior beats EHang on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies. The Flexonics division provides exhaust gas recycling coolers, fuel mixing and distribution systems, and flexible couplings; and engineered expansion joints, dampers and diverters, flexible hose assemblies and control bellows, fuel cells and heat exchangers, and precision-machined components. The company was formerly known as Senior Engineering Group plc and changed its name to Senior plc in 1999. Senior plc was incorporated in 1933 and is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom.

