Comparing Transocean (NYSE:RIG) & HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Transocean alerts:

52.2% of Transocean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Transocean shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Transocean has a beta of 3.66, meaning that its share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Transocean and HighPeak Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean 3 5 0 0 1.63 HighPeak Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Transocean presently has a consensus target price of $3.02, suggesting a potential downside of 16.30%. HighPeak Energy has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.68%. Given HighPeak Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Transocean.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transocean and HighPeak Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean $3.15 billion 0.71 -$567.00 million ($0.76) -4.75 HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 41.01 -$101.46 million N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transocean.

Profitability

This table compares Transocean and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean -9.00% -3.51% -1.79% HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82%

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Transocean on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters. It serves integrated oil companies, government-owned or government-controlled oil companies, and other independent oil companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.