Comparing Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vertex and Alteryx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $374.67 million 7.44 -$78.94 million ($0.45) -42.00 Alteryx $495.31 million 10.49 -$24.37 million $0.06 1,290.00

Alteryx has higher revenue and earnings than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alteryx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -12.40% -64.84% -11.08% Alteryx -9.81% -2.24% -0.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vertex and Alteryx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 2 2 5 0 2.33 Alteryx 0 5 8 0 2.62

Vertex currently has a consensus target price of $29.11, indicating a potential upside of 54.03%. Alteryx has a consensus target price of $124.30, indicating a potential upside of 60.59%. Given Alteryx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Vertex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.5% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of Vertex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Alteryx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alteryx beats Vertex on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc. provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; Alteryx Analytics Hub, a server-based product that provides a centralized and governed, web-based experience for process automation, collaboration, and analytics; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a hub for machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities for automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. Alteryx has strategic relationship with Veritone. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in March 2011. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

