Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stake Lessened by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at $19,613,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 283,575 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after acquiring an additional 199,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,877,000 after acquiring an additional 153,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 102,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMP traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.56. 164,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

