Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Cap of $2.24 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. Compound has a total market cap of $2.24 billion and $170.91 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $415.27 or 0.00979841 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,386,261 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.