Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,155 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,816,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $149.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.11. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

