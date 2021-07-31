Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 53,800 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 975,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Swan Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period.

IEMG stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.95.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.