Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,569 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 9.72% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

IBMP opened at $27.31 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.18.

