Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 166,666 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

EWU stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15.

