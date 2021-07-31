Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 6.76% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $16,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLN. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000.

VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.95. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

