Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,022 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,855 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Perficient worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PRFT opened at $94.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.89. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $96.87.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

