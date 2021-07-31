Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 3,253 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Neenah worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NP. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Neenah by 28.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 367,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 82,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neenah by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Neenah during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Neenah by 529.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 79,181 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Neenah by 10.0% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 131,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NP stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. Neenah, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $846.55 million, a PE ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

