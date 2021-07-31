Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 58,866 iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.80. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $74.42.

