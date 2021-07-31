Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,221 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 44.59% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000.

Shares of IBTF stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75.

