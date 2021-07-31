Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Veritex worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Veritex by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after buying an additional 378,212 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Veritex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Veritex by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 91,175 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

In related news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $540,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,941,100.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,946,350 over the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.82. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.