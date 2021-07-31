Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 2.82% of RE/MAX worth $17,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 133,296 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 491.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 97,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 94,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 48,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 41,176 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RE/MAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

RMAX opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.29 million, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.59%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

