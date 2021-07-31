Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $12.57 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.55% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $88.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.47. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

