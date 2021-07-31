Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $13.02 Million Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,869 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Black Knight worth $13,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 72.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Black Knight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Black Knight by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 35.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,555,000 after buying an additional 45,523 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

NYSE BKI opened at $82.81 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.92.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.