Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $14.20 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,933 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 35.99% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $14,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.53.

