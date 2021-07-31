Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $16.28 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,096 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 1.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

