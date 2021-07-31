Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $22.24 Million Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,895 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of Gates Industrial worth $22,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $12,799,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $1,155,000.

GTES has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $18.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.84. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

