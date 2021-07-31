Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $24.90 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $24,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $255.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

