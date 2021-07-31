Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.53% of Natus Medical worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $26.70 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $909.94 million, a PE ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $620,753.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,676.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,130 shares of company stock worth $1,936,054. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.