Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,158 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $34.70 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $452.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

