Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 4.45% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 650,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after acquiring an additional 266,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 27,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.01.

