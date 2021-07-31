Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 5.24% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after buying an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 147,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88.

