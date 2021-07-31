Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New $8.30 Million Investment in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 236,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 1.68% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

AOUT stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $378.26 million and a P/E ratio of 12.88. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

AOUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.