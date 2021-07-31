Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 44,069 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,069 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.63% of New Jersey Resources worth $23,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NJR opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

