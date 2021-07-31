Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 71,052 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,052 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.