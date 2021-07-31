Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,181 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 7.32% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,030,000.

IBTD opened at $25.67 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.65.

