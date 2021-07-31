Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,889 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 7.47% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $538,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 112,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $553,000.

Shares of IBDU opened at $27.11 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.78.

