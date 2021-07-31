Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 252,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.54% of Core Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,575 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley lowered Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

CLB opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 3.31. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.82.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

