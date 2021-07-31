Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,408 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.82% of BRP Group worth $21,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in BRP Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BRP Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BRP Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in BRP Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP opened at $27.26 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.