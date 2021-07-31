Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 31,019 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,019 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $67.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.03.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.