Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 8,285 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 54.66% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.70.

