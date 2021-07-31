Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Kadant worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kadant by 5.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kadant by 153.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Kadant during the first quarter worth about $65,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Kadant during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,792,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

KAI opened at $180.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.68. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $308,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $551,558. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

